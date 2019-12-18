VIP AUDIO 12/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag & Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): Keller talks Black-Murphy future, whether Wyatt is Face of WWE already, AEW tag team style + 5 Yrs Ago Powell & Keller Flagship (148 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast answering questions from podcast listeners regarding a potential Aleister Black & Buddy Murphy tag team, whether Bray Wyatt is the Face of WWE already and whether it’s a coincidence wrestlers who lose to him go back to their past, could Samoa Joe lead the charge against Seth Rollins & AOP, should Jim Ross be critical of AEW’s ring style on air, should AEW have a developmental system to help wrestlers refine their skills, are AEW tag teams in need of curating and closer following of rules, and more. Then a special Flagship Flashback featuring Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joining Wade five years ago (Dec. 9, 2014) to talk about Roman Reigns winning Superstar of Year, C.M. Punk signing with UFC, Vince McMahon’s comments last week conflicting with Raw a week later, TLC hype, and more. They talk with live callers and tackle a bunch of email topics in the VIP Aftershow, offered here free for the first time in this flashback.

