VIP AUDIO 12/17 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Fann’s NJPW experience at Charra Expo, ROH Final Battle 2019 review, Fann’s interview with Rocky Romero, more! (82 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Rich Fann for the latest blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Fann talking about his experience seeing the NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions wrestle and train at Charra Expo 2019 in Los Angeles. Radican and Fann then give their in-depth review of ROH’s Final Battle 2019 and take a look ahead at what is in store for ROH. The show closes with Fann’s interview with Rocky Romero in Los Angeles. Fann chats with New Japan’s Rocky Romero about his experience in Southern California when he started compared to now, his thoughts on the ascension of Scorpio Sky, and how important PWG has been for the SoCal wrestling experience, as well as the Lion’s Project 2 and what it means to allow American fans into the New Japan experience.

