KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: “Are You Into This?” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Emily Pratt compare the women’s wrestling matches and presentation of female valets on WWE TLC, NWA Into the Fire, and ROH Final Battle.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO