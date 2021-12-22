VIP AUDIO 12/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Kevin Owens commenting on new WWE deal, Hangman as champ so far, McMahon-Austin Theory, Lesnar-Reigns, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a long-time PWTorch columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They cover these topics:

The Vince McMahon-Austin Theory storyline

NXT’s top female prospects for main roster

The current feuds with women on Raw and Smackdown with Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Shotzi paired with established main eventers

Dynamite Holiday Bash preview and the usage of Adam Cole so far

Is AEW really underperforming expectations after signings of C.M. Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole?

“Hangman” Page so far as champion, and what’s the best course for him going forward.

A mailbag question from a listener turned off by Tony Khan’s reactions to criticism.

Tony Khan’s reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE.

Kevin Owen commenting on extending his WWE deal and what he said about the ROH PPV.

WWE’s overproduced segment with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch

What’s next for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?

A Mailbag question on Impact Wrestling’s outlook for 2022.

A Mailbag questions on whether WWE’s unclean finishes that are meant to protect wrestlers are actually backfiring because of the lack of proper follow-up.

