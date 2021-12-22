VIP AUDIO 12/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk Kevin Owens commenting on new WWE deal, Hangman as champ so far, McMahon-Austin Theory, Lesnar-Reigns, more (116 min.)

News Ticker

December 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a long-time PWTorch columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They cover these topics:

  • The Vince McMahon-Austin Theory storyline
  • NXT’s top female prospects for main roster
  • The current feuds with women on Raw and Smackdown with Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Shotzi paired with established main eventers
  • Dynamite Holiday Bash preview and the usage of Adam Cole so far
  • Is AEW really underperforming expectations after signings of C.M. Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole?
  • “Hangman” Page so far as champion, and what’s the best course for him going forward.
  • A mailbag question from a listener turned off by Tony Khan’s reactions to criticism.
  • Tony Khan’s reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE.
  • Kevin Owen commenting on extending his WWE deal and what he said about the ROH PPV.
  • WWE’s overproduced segment with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch
  • What’s next for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?
  • A Mailbag question on Impact Wrestling’s outlook for 2022.
  • A Mailbag questions on whether WWE’s unclean finishes that are meant to protect wrestlers are actually backfiring because of the lack of proper follow-up.

