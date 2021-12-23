News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Punk & Sting & Darby tag against FTR & MJF, Adam Page and Bryan Danielson set rematch, Soho advances in TBS Tournament, more (123 min.)

December 23, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Punk & Sting & Darby tag against FTR & MJF, Adam Page and Bryan Danielson set rematch, Soho advances in TBS Tournament, more (123 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers, special on-site correspondent Jonny Fairplay, and emails. Discussion points include Kyle O’Reilly’s debut, the potential of an Elite vs. Undisputed feud, Cole’s role and success tonight as the focus of the angle, the pros and cons of a doubting Adam Page as champion, whether or not Bryan Danielson is missing something as a heel, Sting still going strong in Greensboro, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021