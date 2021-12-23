SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Punk & Sting & Darby tag against FTR & MJF, Adam Page and Bryan Danielson set rematch, Soho advances in TBS Tournament, more (123 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:03:42 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers, special on-site correspondent Jonny Fairplay, and emails. Discussion points include Kyle O’Reilly’s debut, the potential of an Elite vs. Undisputed feud, Cole’s role and success tonight as the focus of the angle, the pros and cons of a doubting Adam Page as champion, whether or not Bryan Danielson is missing something as a heel, Sting still going strong in Greensboro, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO