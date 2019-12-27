VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKPWP VIP Aftershow: Keller & Powell answer email topics about NWA Power, Seth with AOP compared to Becky, Street Profits and Heavy Machinery, saving Dark Order, Aleister-Punk comparisons, Brit Baker (55 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking about NWA Power’s future and what ideas could transfer to other companies to freshen them up, Seth Rollins with AOP compared to Becky Lynch, comparing the main roster runs of Street Profits to Heavy Machinery so far and do any have singles futures, ideas to salvage or save Dark Order, Aleister Black-C.M. Punk comparisons, is it time to conclude Dr. Brit Baker has been overpushed, and more.

