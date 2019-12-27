VIP AUDIO 12/26 – WKH – The News: NWA Power reaction including Tim Storm’s standout promo and Nick Aldis-Nick Bockwinkel comparison, plus WWE MSG match report including surprise title change, Smackdown preview (20 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: NWA Power reaction including Tim Storm’s standout promo and a Nick Aldis-Nick Bockwinkel comparison along with thoughts on how NWA Power has differentiated itself more effectively in the marketplace than AEW has with Dynamite so far. Plus WWE MSG match report including surprise title change with Andrade beating Rey Mysterio. And finally, a quick WWE Smackdown preview.

