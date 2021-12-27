SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-27-2016) Keller & Radican discuss DIY's 2016 rise, ROH roster changes, WrestleKingdom, Rumble, NXT, Japan (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-27-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for the Mid-Week Flagship. They cover a wide array of topics from DIY’s 2016 rise to ROH roster changes to WrestleKingdom to Rumble to NXT Japan special and much much more with live callers and email topics.

