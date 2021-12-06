News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (11-30-2016) Vince choosing Reigns, KO as champ, Rumble rumors, live callers and emails (128 min.)

December 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-30-2016), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss fans booing Roman Reigns, Vince’s clear commitment to Reigns, and Wade’s assessment why fans were booing Reigns and how to fix it with a heel turn. They also talk about the Revival on the main roster, New Day losing steam, Kevin Owens’ Universal Title reign, the Enzo-Lana saga, Brock Lesnar-Goldberg pros and cons, Sasha Banks, Ric Flair, Austin Aries headlining 205 Live, Billy Corgan’s comments about Dixie Carter, John Cena vs. Undertaker, rumors, ROH’s 2017 prospects, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

