VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-9-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Jericho, Punk, Ryder, Undertaker, WWE Network, live callers and emails (100 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-9-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They react to the previous night’s Raw, all the attention paid to John Cena being booed, the TLC main event set-up, what’s next for Cena, Zack Ryder’s push, Undertaker’s streak, Chris Jericho’s potential return, and more, including a lot of rapid-fire email questions in the VIP Aftershow on a wide range of topics including the WWE Network idea for a daily talk show.

