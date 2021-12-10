News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-9-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Jericho, Punk, Ryder, Undertaker, WWE Network, live callers and emails (100 min.)

December 9, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (12-9-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Jericho, Punk, Ryder, Undertaker, WWE Network, live callers and emails (100 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-9-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They react to the previous night’s Raw, all the attention paid to John Cena being booed, the TLC main event set-up, what’s next for Cena, Zack Ryder’s push, Undertaker’s streak, Chris Jericho’s potential return, and more, including a lot of rapid-fire email questions in the VIP Aftershow on a wide range of topics including the WWE Network idea for a daily talk show.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021