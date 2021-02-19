VIP AUDIO 2/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): Omega-Moxley Exploding Barbed Wire stip, Lacey pregnancy, Elimination Chamber preview, Cody-Shaq hype, NOAH, UFC, more (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of three of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss AEW Dynamite including some of the illogic in the Matt Hardy-Hangman Page and MJF-Sammy Guevara angles, the announcement of the exploding barbed wire stips for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, the Cody-Shaq hype, and more. Then they review WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw from the last week with major Elimination Chamber announcements and the Lacey pregnancy announcement. From there, a review of the latest NOAH show and a UFC 258 review and UFC Fight Night preview.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO