VIP AUDIO 2/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): All-NXT Edition – Takeover and NXT TV reviews including Cole’s turn, MSK’s big win, Pat McAfee return, Lumis abducting Theory (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss NXT Takeover and this week’s NXT on USA show including the Adam Cole turn on Kyle O’Reilly, the lay of the land for the NXT main event picture after the turns, trying to make sense of the Karrion Kross-Santos Escobar storyline, the standout performances on the Takeover event including from MSK and Johnny Gargano, the resurfacing of Pat McAfee on an NXT show, the performance of Pete Dunne in a main event slot, Dexter Lumis abducting Austin Theory, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO