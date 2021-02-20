VIP AUDIO 2/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline #6 (June 2, 2003): Hogan’s testimony at McMahon steroid trial, D-Lo post-WWE, Rock on Jericho’s Highlight Reel, Shamrock injury, more (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the VIP Podcast Vault is the sixth-ever Wade Keller Hotline recorded for the PWTorch VIP website. It includes a rundown of the latest news including these topics: What Vince McMahon thought of Hulk Hogan’s testimony at his 1994 trial, Ken Shamrock’s injury, problem with false advertising, D-Lo post-WWE, TNA line-ups not being advertised ahead of time, Raw preview with Rock on Highlight Reel, rave reviews for Angle, potential of Rey Jr. vs. Ultimo Dragon review, WWE returns to Portland, Or. Also, a look at the 10 Years Ago Back Issue of Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter with some awful WWF house show matches at the time.

