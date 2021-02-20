VIP AUDIO 2/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (2-25-16) Jim Ross talks McMahon Family Dynamic, Shane, WM32, should Reigns turn heel, Austin’s potential return (142 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (2-25-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Jim Ross for well over two hours of in-depth discussion on Shane McMahon’s return and the McMahon family dynamic, Steve Austin’s potential role at WM32, the WM32 line-up in general, the conundrum with Roman Reigns and whether he should turn heel, Jim Ross’s latest projects coming up with New Japan and CBS Sports boxing events, and much more including live callers and email topics.

