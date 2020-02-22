VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Super Showdown preview, merits of Bella Twins in WWE HOF, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and Raw analysis, Raw third hour viewership drop-off, more (73 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Fann talk WrestleMania line-up

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they discuss the merits of the Bella Twins being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the problems with the Velveteen Dream angle with Roderick Strong and thoughts on their match on Wednesday, whether Charlotte and Finn Balor joining NXT full time is a good strategy to utilize with other wrestlers, and more. Then a review of a stellar episode of AEW Dynamite including all of the key segments from Cody vs. Wardlow to Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb, the Tag Team Battle Royal, Nyla Rose’s interview, and more. Plus analysis of Raw ratings this week and the big third hour drop-off, whether Seth Rollins’ new character is already losing steam, and more from Raw. Finally, a preview of WWE Super Showdown.

