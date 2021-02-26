VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Hardy-Page deconstruction, What if’s on Lesnar-Taker and Punk, AEW cleaning up sloppy segments, Sting-Darby, more (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- Revisiting the Natalya criticism of being valued at $1 and why there’s sympathy for her reacting the way she did even though she likely didn’t know the full context of the article
- What’s up with the flashing lights and digital screens on WWE TV? Has it become too stimulating?
- What If… C.M. Punk didn’t resign with WWE in 2011?
- What if… Vince McMahon locked in Brock Lesnar against Undertaker at WrestleMania 27?
- What are you top five wrestling sets for ring entrances?
- Deconstructing the Matt Hardy-Adam Page segment and perhaps framing it as actually making sense, but then tearing apart even that generous interpretation.
- Is Tony Khan wearing too many hats and that’s leading to too many storylines with logic gaps that need to be cleaned up the next week?
- What is the history of Indy Wrestling in the United States from the late-’70s to the early-’90s?
- Should Jon Moxley be talking to wrestling media about working with Kenny Omega and wanting to put in a good performance with him in the midst of the TV grudge storyline?
- A checklist of reasons WWE wrestlers would be seen as employees and not independent contractors.
- What is the true track record of NXT developing wrestlers from scratch rather than just signing established indy wrestlers?
- Do you have any “takes” that look foolish in retrospect?
- Could WWE benefit from pairing up veteran wrestlers with younger wrestlers like AEW is doing with Sting and Darby Allin?
- When and why did WWE change from being built around vulnerable lead babyfaces to the heels being the focus and more intelligent acts?
- Is Finn Balor hurting the perception of NXT because he was so marginalized on Raw and Smackdown and now is the champ headliner of NXT?
