VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of Paul Wight signing, reviews of Dynamite, Raw, NXT, SD, New Japan, Blood Sport, UFC (113 min)

February 26, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

  • The signing of Paul Wight by AEW, whether it’s a worthwhile signing, how it could go right or go wrong, and more aspects of the story.
  • A full review of AEW Dynamite including revisiting the Matt Hardy-Hangman Page angle last week in light of Hardy posting a video rebuttal of Wade’s criticism last week.
  • A full review of NXT on USA including the Adam Cole-Roderick Strong angle.
  • A review of UFC including the big upset victory for Derrick Lewis last weekend and then a preview of this weekend’s show.
  • A review of a busy week of New Japan events and a look ahead.
  • A review of Smackdown including the latest with Roman Reigns and Edge.
  • A review of Raw including the first week of Miz as champion and the continued push of Bobby Lashley.
  • A review of Blood Sport with Jon Moxley.

