VIP AUDIO 2/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-22-2004): Backstage details on new weekly wrestler meetings led by Vince McMahon, Lesnar threatens locker room leaks, who was least popular wrestler in the back, Hogan’s future, Heyman note (25 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from January 22, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Backstage details on the new weekly wrestler meetings led by Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar threatens anyone in locker room leaking info about closed door meetings.

Does Paul Heyman sit with talent or management at these meetings.

Who was the least popular wrestler in the WWE locker room.

Latest on Hulk Hogan’s future.

TNA announces a three hour PPV.

Jonny Fairplay’s backstage demeanor at TNA debut.

The return of Vince Russo and how he’s being received.

More.

