VIP AUDIO 2/25 – WKH – The News: Joe suspended, Raw on-site notes including Y2J chants, previews of AEW and NXT, notes on Being the Elite and Road to Kansas City, NWA Power thoughts, Raw and XFL ratings (22 min)

WKPWP - Keller interviews Josh Matthews about 13 years announcing in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Samoa Joe suspended, WWE Raw on-site notes including Y2J chants, previews of AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, notes on Being the Elite and Road to Kansas City, NWA Power thoughts, Raw and XFL ratings, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO