News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/26 – Ten Pounds of Talk: Wells, Taylor, and Harris cover a main event with no contact, twists in the Eddie Kingston and Marty Scurll sagas, Brody King debuting to aid Scurll, more (54 min)

February 26, 2020


WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Ten Pounds of Talk, Kelly Wells, Michael Taylor, and J.R. Harris cover a main event with no contact, twists in the Eddie Kingston and Marty Scurll sagas, Brody King debuting to aid Scurll, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019