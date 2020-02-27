VIP AUDIO 2/26 – Ten Pounds of Talk: Wells, Taylor, and Harris cover a main event with no contact, twists in the Eddie Kingston and Marty Scurll sagas, Brody King debuting to aid Scurll, more (54 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Ten Pounds of Talk, Kelly Wells, Michael Taylor, and J.R. Harris cover a main event with no contact, twists in the Eddie Kingston and Marty Scurll sagas, Brody King debuting to aid Scurll, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO