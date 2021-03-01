VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Belair and Edge choose WrestleMania opponents, WWE Title situation with Miz, Lashley, and Drew, Scurll, Big Show in AEW, Moxley vs. Kenta, Lesnar, more (71 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Jon Moxley vs. Kenta in a U.S. Title match at New Japan Strong.
- Injuries to New Japan wrestlers and its effect on New Japan’s plans.
- Marty Scurll and the fallout from Speaking Out.
- Bianca Belair choosing Sasha Banks and Edge choosing Roman Reigns.
- The future of the WWE Championship with The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.
- The prospects of Brock Lesnar returning later this year and whether Lashley has become a big money opponent for him now.
- Big Show’s signing with AEW and how he best fits into AEW.
- How “clarified” is Braun Strowman? And will a Shane McMahon vs. Braun match be part of WrestleMania?
- The dynamic of Belair and Banks so far, whether Carmella will be part of the mix heading into WrestleMania, and how Belair and Banks are doing as characters.
