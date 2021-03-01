VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-1-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw with callers including Undertaker’s promo with Vince, 2AJ, Ambrose, EC3-Hardy, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-1-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with callers and emails discussing Raw from the night before and other current events topics such as the addition of WWE Roadblock to the schedule, Undertaker’s promo with Vince McMahon, Stephanie’s follow-up to Shane, Y2AJ, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, topics include Dean Ambrose, ROH’s PPV and roster depth, Lucha Underground’s new distribution deal, TNA Impact and the EC3-Matt Hardy feud, and more.

