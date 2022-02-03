News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-31-2012) Keller & Powell react to Rumble, Raw, WrestleMania speculation, Cena on social media, callers, emails (159 min.)

February 3, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-31-2012) Keller & Powell react to Rumble, Raw, WrestleMania speculation, Cena on social media, callers, emails (159 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-31-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the Royal Rumble and Raw in depth including a dozen live calls, email questions, and looking ahead to WrestleMania 28. The VIP Aftershow is packed with email questions and some TNA talk near the end, plus why John Cena should just stay off social media.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*