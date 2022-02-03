VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-31-2012) Keller & Powell react to Rumble, Raw, WrestleMania speculation, Cena on social media, callers, emails (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-31-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the Royal Rumble and Raw in depth including a dozen live calls, email questions, and looking ahead to WrestleMania 28. The VIP Aftershow is packed with email questions and some TNA talk near the end, plus why John Cena should just stay off social media.
