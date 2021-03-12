VIP AUDIO 3/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show #1 (June 24, 2003): Wade and Bruce analyze Vince McMahon’s controversial HBO Real Sports interview talking wrestler premature deaths (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault series is the first episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller from June 24, 2003. They go in-depth with analysis of HBO’s Real Sports special segment on deaths in pro wrestling including an interview with Vince McMahon where he lashed out at the interviewer for asking if he feels any responsibility for some of the deaths of pro wrestlers at young ages.

