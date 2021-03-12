VIP AUDIO 3/11 – WKH – The News: AEW’s big viewership dropoff but high demo ranking, NXT holds steady, Regal announcements, Takeover line-up developments (28 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including AEW Dynamite’s big viewership dropoff but high demo ranking, NXT holds steady buoyed by three title matches, analysis of G.M. William Regal announcements, Takeover line-up developments, and review of NXT on USA show last night.

