VIP AUDIO 3/24 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (8/18/1991): Interview with Ric Flair (85 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 18, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#124) hosted by John Arezzi featuring a vintage interview with Ric Flair who says he wants to stay with NWA/WCW forever, but would love opportunity to wrestle Hulk Hogan, his all-time dream match, plus much more. Also, Arezzi takes live calls and talks about watching Terry Funk vs. Bob Backlund the night before.

