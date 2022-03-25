VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s forklift angle, AEW’s Women’s Division, WrestleMania line-up, Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, next wrestlers to move to NXT like Ziggler, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is Brock Lesnar trying to kill the Bloodline deserving of more criticism?

Has Todd Martin ever argued in front of the Supreme Court?

What other WWE main roster wrestlers would be a good fit for NXT?

Has AEW stumbled upon a replacement for Cody & Brandi after that awful Sammy & Tay interview on Dynamite last night?

TV show recommendations from Todd and Wade?

Shouldn’t AEW curate their women’s division better?

Shouldn’t AEW reach out to the black community better?

Isn’t WWE in more trouble than usual with WrestleMania because it’s unlikely to end with a triumphant babyface win?

Mapping out the path for Hangman Page going into Double or Nothing.

Plus Wild Turkeys pay a visit to The Fix.

