VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s forklift angle, AEW’s Women’s Division, WrestleMania line-up, Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, next wrestlers to move to NXT like Ziggler, more (44 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Is Brock Lesnar trying to kill the Bloodline deserving of more criticism?
- Has Todd Martin ever argued in front of the Supreme Court?
- What other WWE main roster wrestlers would be a good fit for NXT?
- Has AEW stumbled upon a replacement for Cody & Brandi after that awful Sammy & Tay interview on Dynamite last night?
- TV show recommendations from Todd and Wade?
- Shouldn’t AEW curate their women’s division better?
- Shouldn’t AEW reach out to the black community better?
- Isn’t WWE in more trouble than usual with WrestleMania because it’s unlikely to end with a triumphant babyface win?
- Mapping out the path for Hangman Page going into Double or Nothing.
- Plus Wild Turkeys pay a visit to The Fix.
