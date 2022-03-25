News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s forklift angle, AEW’s Women’s Division, WrestleMania line-up, Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, next wrestlers to move to NXT like Ziggler, more (44 min.)

March 24, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 3/24 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar's forklift angle, AEW's Women's Division, WrestleMania line-up, Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, next wrestlers to move to NXT like Ziggler, more (44 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Is Brock Lesnar trying to kill the Bloodline deserving of more criticism?
  • Has Todd Martin ever argued in front of the Supreme Court?
  • What other WWE main roster wrestlers would be a good fit for NXT?
  • Has AEW stumbled upon a replacement for Cody & Brandi after that awful Sammy & Tay interview on Dynamite last night?
  • TV show recommendations from Todd and Wade?
  • Shouldn’t AEW curate their women’s division better?
  • Shouldn’t AEW reach out to the black community better?
  • Isn’t WWE in more trouble than usual with WrestleMania because it’s unlikely to end with a triumphant babyface win?
  • Mapping out the path for Hangman Page going into Double or Nothing.
  • Plus Wild Turkeys pay a visit to The Fix.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*