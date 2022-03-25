VIP AUDIO 3/24 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: A look back at Radican’s columns from early ROH era, NJPW Cup 2022 with focus on quarterfinal round matches, WM weekend preview, WWE 2K22 initial thoughts, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look back at Radican’s first news articles on the big stories of ROH from early 2004. Radican and Fann then take a look at the NJPW Cup 2022 with a focus on the quarterfinal round matches and a look ahead at the last two days of the tournament. They move on to tackle the insane WrestleMania weekend show schedule and give their picks of top shows and individual matches to watch. Next, they give their initial thoughts on WWE 2K22 along with a report of how Rich’s son, Trey, likes the game so far. The show closes with a review of the “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City” movie.

