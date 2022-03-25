VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Cup, is WrestleMania line-up worthy of two nights, reviews of Dynamite, Raw, Smackdown, Rampage, NXT, UFC (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the latest New Japan Cup developments and preview the semi-finals, reviews of Rampage, Dynamite, NXT, Smackdown, Raw, and UFC. Also, a discussion on whether WrestleMania is worthy this year of two nights and what matches and segments might still be added.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply