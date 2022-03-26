VIP AUDIO 3/25 – WKH – Smackdown Review: WM38 hype including Rousey-Charlotte exchange, Lesnar bashes Reigns’s SUV, Sami promises creative violence, Andre battle royal announcement, Ricochet title defense set-up (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a story arc weaved throughout the show with Brock Lesnar in Roman Reigns’s locker room, Ronda Rousey-Charlotte hype, a Ricochet title defense setup for next week, the Andre battle royal announced including 17 participants, a women’s Fatal Four-way, a quick angle with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, promos from Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply