VIP AUDIO 3/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): Lesnar invades Reigns locker room, Andre Battle Royal announced, more WM38 developments, live callers, emails (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start by discussing the story arc weaved throughout the show with Brock Lesnar in Roman Reigns’s locker room and whether the payoff to that was sufficient. Also, Ronda Rousey-Charlotte hype, a Ricochet title defense setup for next week, the Andre battle royal announced including 17 participants, and more with live callers and emails. Time is spent discussing roster additions that might happen after WrestleMania and what could be next for Reigns.

