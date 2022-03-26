VIP AUDIO 3/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-25-2017) Keller & Bryant discuss WrestleMania 33 taking shape, Shane-Styles, Reigns-Taker, NXT Takeover, Nakamura, Bayley, Triple H, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Travis Bryant as they talk about the latest build up to WrestleMania 33, thoughts on how the line-up has shaped up, reaction to A.J. Styles and Shane McMahon the night before on Smackdown, the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt segment, hot topics discussed on Bring It to the Table, a look back at the build to WrestleMania 22 and the reaction to Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon on the lineup compared to Styles vs. Shane, reaction to Anthem/Impact and the Hardys-ROH, NXT Takeover, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Tye Dillinger, and much more with callers and email topics.

