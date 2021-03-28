VIP AUDIO 3/27 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The character will see you now – The artistry of Britt Baker in AEW (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Britt Baker. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the artistry of the Britt Baker character in AEW. Specific discussion points include what didn’t work for her at the start of her run with the company, why working as a babyface didn’t fit, the significance of her heel turn, the pros and cons of the DMD gimmick, her abilities in the ring hindered by her character definition, how she used her injury to the fullest advantage, Tony Schiavone’s influence, the match with Thunder Rosa, the maturity behind this week’s promo on Dynamite, and more. Enjoy!

