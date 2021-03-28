SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (Pt. 2 of 2) (AD-FREE): Will Cooling returns again via time travel and discusses WandaVision, RevPro, and his interview with Andy Quildan, more (133 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:13:21 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is the finale of the Back to the Future-esque series with Will Cooling, as we finally discuss his interview with RevPro promoter/owner/booker Andy Quildan, the WandaVision finale, and issues in Brit Wres. (Note: Because of the craziness of the past few weeks, this was originally recorded 3/6/21. Also, we went so long that we had to break it into two parts. This is Part 2.)

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO