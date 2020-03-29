VIP AUDIO 3/28 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: The risks and quality of empty-arena wrestling, WrestleMania status, which wrestler stands to lose the most next weekend, Triple H, Vince selling stock, Brodie Lee, Matt Hardy (76 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they discuss the risks and quality of empty-arena wrestling, WrestleMania’s status and if it should even air as taped, which wrestler stands to lose the most next weekend, Triple H’s new title and adjusted duties, Vince McMahon selling stock, the debuts of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy, and more.

