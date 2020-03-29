VIP AUDIO 3/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-17-15) Keller & Powell review Raw hyping WrestleMania 31, Cena-Rusev, Seth-Orton, Hall of Fame, Sting, Reigns (112 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (3-17-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s WWE Monday Night Raw, the ratings drop, Roman Reigns’s readiness to be top act, three hours hurting Raw, John Cena-Rusev hurt by announcers, YouTube affecting ratings, Sting WWE Network teaser, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss what was the point of Seth ruse on Orton, WWE making fans change out of costumes, Rey to Lucha Underground, Reigns’s response to family stories, IC Title hype, Hall of Fame for Larry Zbyszko, Kevin Nash, and more.

