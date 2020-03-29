VIP AUDIO 3/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Jeff of Jeff vs. The World returns to talk about the week in wrestling – how the empty arena shows are doing, what if AEW hadn’t signed their deal and the counterfactuals that causes, plus a Trey bonus dive (69 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: Jeff Jones of Jeff vs the World returns to chat about the happenings this week in wrestling with a focus on the question “Is wrestling necessary in a pandemic?” Rich and Jeff explore the side effects of Miz allegedly showing up to Mania tapings sick, with the finger instead pointed at the culture of overwork and under-appreciation that puts someone in that position. Jeff and Rich then play a game of talking through how AEW would have fared if their new deal hadn’t occurred before the shutdown. Which wrestlers would go where, how AJ Gray and Joey Janela could kill it in PWG, GCW and elsewhere, and more! Finally, Trey joins for his yearly chat on his view of his favorite wrestlers and why he likes them.

