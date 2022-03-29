VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Final WrestleMania hype, Becky-Belair fight over scissors, Reigns and Lesnar talk, Edge and Styles talk, Seth finds out his WM fate from Vince, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw’s final WrestleMania hype which included Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair fighting over scissors, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar talk, Edge and A.J. Styles talk, Seth Rollins finds out his WrestleMania fate from Vince McMahon, and more.
