VIP AUDIO 3/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & LeClair (AD-FREE): Lesnar and Reigns WrestleMania go-home promos, Belair cuts Becky’s hair, Rollins added to WrestleMania, The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio, more (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Raw with callers and emails. Discussion points include grading final Raw hype for WrestleMania, analyzing promo work of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, questionable tag team main event booking, Cody as the Rollins mystery opponent at WrestleMania, the pros and cons of the Rollins WrestleMania story, and more. Enjoy!
