SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 3 – Claudio Castagnoli. Alan & WH Park talk Claudio on the indies, Cesaro in WWE, and more about one of the most talented wrestlers of his era (137 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:17:26 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the third edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s “30 for 30” series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of the episode is Claudio Castagnoli AKA Cesaro, as Alan and special guest WH Park (@whpark9) talk about Claudio’s early years on the indies and some of his highlights in Chikara, IWA Mid South, and of course Ring of Honor. The development and growth of Castagnoli as a wrestler is so evident in hindsight, and one can see that it really came together for him in 2010/2011 when he became a monster as PWG champion and one half of the revamped Kings of Wrestling with Chris Hero. That led straight to WWE, where Cesaro plied his trade for over a decade. Alan and WH discuss how at times it was frustrating as hell being a Cesaro fan, with how the company would routinely drop the ball on him, but despite that, the Swiss star had dozens of the best matches of his career and has a strong case for being WWE’s best in-ring wrestler of the decade. From his tag teams with Swagger, Kidd, and Sheamus, to his singles classics with Cena, Orton, Kofi, and countless others, Cesaro was simply sublime. All these topics, plus a look at what might be next for Claudio on this edition of “30 4L 30.” Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO