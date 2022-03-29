SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKPWP WWE WrestleMania 38 Preview (AD-FREE): Sam Roberts joins Wade to preview entire line-up - KO Show with Stone Cold, Cody's expected debut, Reigns-Lesnar, Charlotte-Rousey, more (119 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:59:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WrestleMania 38 preview with special guest Sam Roberts. They break down the entire card starting with The KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and where it might lead in terms of Austin returning for an official match and whether this will elevate KO after the Austin program. Then they discuss Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and whether it qualifies as a potential biggest WrestleMania match ever and what finish to expect and who would be next for the winner. From there they march through night one and then night two in their entirety. They also talk about the pageantry of WrestleMania each week, with this being the return to a full stadium atmosphere.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO