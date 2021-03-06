VIP AUDIO 3/6 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (3-10-16) Brian Fritz talks interviewing 70 year old Vince McMahon, then Disco inferno says what’s wrong with wrestlers (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (3-10-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomes Brian Fritz, who interviewed Vince McMahon that week at the press conference announcing WrestleMania was coming back to Orlando, Fla. next week. He talks about his history in wrestling reporting, his approach to interviewing Vince McMahon, in person impressions of Vince at age 70, Roman Reigns’s push, the video game/pro wrestling connection, and speculation on the WM33 line-up and where various returning injured names might land, who among the new crop could be featured, and what’s likely for John Cena, Undertaker, and Roman Reigns. A mix of questions via email and phone call are included.

Then a bonus interview from earlier that week as PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill welcomed former WCW star Disco Inferno back to the Livecast for a full-length interview discussing the latest pro wrestling happenings, his philosophy on what’s wrong with today’s wrestlers, working with upcoming stars, and more topics with live calls and emails.

