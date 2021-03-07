VIP AUDIO 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Deep Dive Interview Special featuring Will Cooling w/Andy Quildan talking “BritWres is Dead” memes, UK wrestling post 8/20 interview, lessons learned, more (194 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Will Cooling of the British Wrestling Report takes over the Deep Dive to interview Andy Quildan in a follow-up from Summer 2020’s sit-down. Will and Andy discuss the fallout of the interview, Andy’s thoughts on the current UK scene, NXT UK thoughts, “BritWres is Dead” meme and Andy’s thoughts on it, Progress’s recent stumbles, and more.

Note: Timestamps will be added ASAP to allow for better navigation of subjects covered during the chat between the two.

