VIP AUDIO 3/8 – WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Bryan vs. Gulak, Styles vs. Black, Humberto vs. Andrade, Profits vs. Seth & Murphy, EC matches (33 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to review the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV including Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak, A.J. Styles vs. Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade, The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy, Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, and the two Chamber matches.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO