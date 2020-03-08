VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-9-10) Keller & Mitchell discuss Impact vs. Raw battle, Jericho criticizes RVD booking, Orton turn, rating trends (85 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (3-9-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell take phone calls and email questions throughout the live 60 minutes focused mainly on last night’s Raw vs. Impact battle including yet another Randy Orton turn in the works and Chris Jericho criticizing TNA’s booking of RVD. Also, in the 19 minute VIP Aftershow, Keller and Mitchell discuss the just-in quarter hour ratings trends throughout the two programs.

