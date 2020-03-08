WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is forced into Plan B as COVID-19 meant traveling to Germany for wXw’s incredible 16 Carat weekend wasn’t possible. But we made the best of it! POST Wrestling’s Jamesie was also grounded by the outbreak, and he came over to Casa 4L for an evening of classic wrestling viewing. It was comfort food wrestling at its finest, and we discuss all the great matches we watched from a variety of angles. Matches ranged from 1985 to 2010 and represented a variety of styles and promotions – AAA, NOAH, BattlARTS, WCW, New Japan, Dragon Gate, and Mid-South Wrestling. A really fun chat with one of the best people to talk wrestling with!

