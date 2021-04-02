VIP AUDIO 4/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): The rest of Omega’s 2021, Tony Khan booking off-track, Undertaker-Sting, Taker’s locker room rep, best wrestler rappers, Andrade, NWA Power, OVW, more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

Is AEW becoming some combination of DDT and Big Japan rather than New Japan and Mid-South?

Is Andrade going to benefit from going under a mask again to separate himself from mediocre WWE push?

What will Kenny Omega’s next major title defense be and will he have a string of great defenses?

Could Tony Khan get increasingly involved in Kenny’s storyline in AEW?

Are AEW’s rankings getting unduly criticized?

Aren’t spotfests in AEW better than insensitive crap WWE promoters years ago?

Does AEW really need to fill in the gaps in viewers’ knowledge over and over when they based storylines on history?

Should wrestling companies really push the idea that winning is all that matters over acknowledging excitement counts too?

What is Tony Khan doing with self-indulgent crap with Q.T. Marshall, Brandon Cutler, a Shaq match without a booking hook afterward, and other missteps? Does he even care about money or is he just promoting for himself?

When Cody has so many friends turning on him, will fans begin to wonder if he’s the problem?

Who are the best pro wrestling rappers in history?

Why doesn’t Todd rank “Sex, Lies, and Headlocks” higher on his list of wrestling books?

Will PPVs get better or worse in the coming years under the Peacock deal now that bragging about minutes consumed isn’t a metric anymore that they care about?

Who are some OVW wrestlers you thought would make it bigger such as Doug Basam, Nick Dinsmore, and Nova?

What WrestleMania week matches will you be watching for sure and which ones are you avoiding? What will steal the week?

Is NXT really moving nights because of the NHL or is that an excuse to save face?

Some predictions for New Japan over the next year related to G1, Wrestle Kingdom, AEW’s involvement in NJPW, Impact, and more.

What hip hop songs would Todd assign to these wrestlers: Powerhouse Hobb, Santana & Ortiz, Orange Cassidy, Private Party, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, Jade Cargill, MJF, and The Godwinns.

Which wrestlers would you choose to replace Alex Trebek as host of “Jeopardy” and other game shows?

Ranking pro wrestling streaming services

What was your take on Riddle forgetting his line and scooting away as Asuka gasped?

Was it better for AEW to have battled and defeated NXT, or did it set the bar lower for them than if they were compared to Raw and Smackdown out of the gate?

How do WWE wrestlers judge their success these days without upward mobility as an option once you’re slotted?

Why isn’t Roman Reigns bringing in casual viewers?

Are nuanced characters in AEW better than black and white characters? Plus Legends of the HIdden Temple vs. the steel cage?

What is the story behind Undertaker being seen as a bad locker room influence earlier in his career?

How much of a big deal would Undertaker vs. Sting have been if it happened?

What would you focus on to give NWA Power the best chance at success after losing some key talent? Which wrestlers on the WWE roster could be cut and then hired by the NWA and a be a good fit?

