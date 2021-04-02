News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 37 build and potential to be great, reflections on AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW Dark Elevation, Takeover, ROH PPV (99 min)

April 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss WrestleMania 37’s build and potential to be great, reflections on AEW-NXT Wednesday War, AEW and NXT viewership this week, AEW Dark Elevation crossing the line into too much AEW content each week, NXT Takeover, and ROH 19th Anniversary PPV reflections.

