VIP AUDIO 4/1 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): UFC Heavyweight Title, New Japan’s new IWGP belt, review of Smackdown, NXT, AEW, Raw, ROH PPV, more (108 min)

April 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

  • UFC 260 full review including the UFC Heavyweight Title main event
  • New Japan news including the reaction to the new IWGP Title belt
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the Q.T. Marshall feud, factions, Darby, Arcade Anarchy
  • A review of NXT on USA and the latest developments for Takeover, plus Roderick Strong’s despair
  • A review of Smackdown including the addition of Daniel Bryan to the WM main event
  • A review of Raw including the new Miz & Morrison rap video, Shane McMahon taunting Braun Strowman
  • A review of ROH’s 19th Anniversary PPV

