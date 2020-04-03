VIP AUDIO 4/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship Special Edition (AD-FREE): WrestleMania 36 preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy discussing logistics, setting, full card preview (114 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy. They first discuss whether WWE fans will think the empty-arena augmented WrestleMania presentation worked out okay or are fans going to be saying the whole thing should have been cancelled or postponed. Also, will WWE just go too far with post-producing now that they have that freedom since the matches aren’t live? Also, their reaction to the idea of fans being put on the screen to react to in-ring action as WWE is considering doing. Then they march through the entire announced line-up for WrestleMania and talk about what is likely to happen and the pros and cons of various finishes and approaches including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

